MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with championship-leading Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg qualifying alongside him on the front row.

Williams drivers Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa followed on the second row.

The pole was 2008 Formula One world champion Hamilton's fifth of the season and the 12th in 13 races for Mercedes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)