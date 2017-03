MANAMA, April 19 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen back on the podium to deny Mercedes another one-two finish.

The Briton's pole-to-flag victory at the floodlit desert track was his third win in four races this season and 36th of his career.

Unlike last season, when he beat team mate Nico Rosberg from second place on the grid in a wheel-to-wheel battle, Hamilton was untroubled by the German who finished third after fighting the Ferraris.

Hamilton increased his lead over Rosberg in the standings to 27 points. The Briton now has 93 points to the German's 66. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)