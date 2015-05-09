BARCELONA May 9 Germany's Nico Rosberg took pole position for Mercedes at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday as world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton's unbeaten qualifying run came to an end.

Hamilton, who leads Rosberg by 27 points after three wins in four races, qualified second after notching up four successive poles.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will line up in third place with Finland's Valtteri Bottas, in a Williams, alongside on the second row.

Spanish rookie Carlos Sainz, in a Toro Rosso, will start in fifth place. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)