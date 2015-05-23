UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MONACO May 23 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took the first Monaco Grand Prix pole position of his career on Saturday to deny Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg a hat-trick.
Rosberg, winner from pole for the past two years in the principality, qualified second.
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will start third, with his former Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo alongside on the second row of the grid.
Dutch 17-year-old Max Verstappen qualified 10th for his first Monaco Grand Prix with Toro Rosso.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.