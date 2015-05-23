MONACO May 23 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took the first Monaco Grand Prix pole position of his career on Saturday to deny Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg a hat-trick.

Rosberg, winner from pole for the past two years in the principality, qualified second.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will start third, with his former Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo alongside on the second row of the grid.

Dutch 17-year-old Max Verstappen qualified 10th for his first Monaco Grand Prix with Toro Rosso.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)