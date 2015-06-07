MONTREAL, June 7 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday in a Mercedes one-two with title rival Nico Rosberg.

The Briton's fourth victory in seven races this season, and fourth career win in Canada, stretched his lead over Rosberg to 17 points and denied the German a third win in a row.

It also made up for the disappointment of Monaco two weeks ago when Hamilton, leading comfortably, lost out to Rosberg after a needless late pitstop.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas finished a distant third for Williams, 40.6 seconds behind Hamilton, to become the first driver from outside Mercedes or Ferrari to appear on the podium this year. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gene Cherry)