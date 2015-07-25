BUDAPEST, July 25 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday with a lap more than half a second faster than Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.

The two title rivals will line up together on the front row on Sunday, with Ferrari's four times champion Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo behind them on the second row.

The pole was Hamilton's ninth in 10 races this season and left him perfectly placed for a fifth career win at the Hungaroring.

The Briton leads Rosberg by 17 points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)