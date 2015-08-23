SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 23 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Belgian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to increase his lead over Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg to 28 points with eight races remaining.

Rosberg finished 2.0 seconds behind the Briton for the team's seventh one-two in 11 races.

France's Romain Grosjean took an emotional third place for Lotus after Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, in his 150th race and the team's 900th, suffered a right rear tyre blowout on the penultimate lap.

Hamilton has now won six races this season, and 39 in his Formula One career. He has 227 points to Rosberg's 199. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Jon Boyle)