SUZUKA, Japan, Sept 26 Nico Rosberg put Formula One world champions Mercedes back on pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday after Red Bull's Daniil Kvyat crashed heavily and brought qualifying to an early close.

The German secured his first pole since Spain in May when the red flags came out with 36 seconds remaining, leaving team mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton no chance of going faster.

Hamilton, who has a 41-point lead over Rosberg with six races left including Sunday's, will start alongside on an all-Mercedes front row in a relief for the team after being eclipsed in Singapore last weekend.

The front row was a repeat of last year's at Suzuka, a race Hamilton won.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas qualified third for Williams with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, the winner in Singapore, lining up in fourth place.