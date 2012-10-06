SUZUKA, Japan Oct 6 Double world champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix for the fourth year in succession on Saturday on an all-Red Bull front row.

The German's lap of one minute 30.839 denied McLaren, whose drivers were off the pace anyway, a fifth pole in a row.

Australian Mark Webber will line up alongside his team mate with Japan's Kamui Kobayashi in a Sauber sharing the second row with Frenchman Romain Grosjean in a Lotus.

Ferrari's championship leader Fernando Alonso, who is 29 points clear of Vettel with six races to go, will start on the third row in sixth place after McLaren's Jenson Button is demoted five places for a gearbox change. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)