BARCELONA May 11 Germany's Nico Rosberg gave Mercedes their third pole position in succession on Saturday with a front row lockout at the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix.

The pole was Rosberg's second in a row and he was joined at the front by British team mate Lewis Hamilton, the 2008 world champion who took pole in China last month.

Red Bull's triple world champion Sebastian Vettel qualified third with Finland's Kimi Raikkonen alongside for Lotus.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, the local favourite at his home race, will start fifth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)