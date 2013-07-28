BUDAPEST, July 28 Britain's Lewis Hamilton seized his first win for Mercedes in a sweltering Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday while Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel moved 38 points clear in the Formula One championship despite finishing third.

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, who could be Vettel's team mate next season, took second place for Lotus - 10.9 seconds behind Hamilton - after determinedly holding off the German in the closing laps.

Hungary marked the midpoint in the season and after 10 of the 19 races Vettel goes into the August break with 172 points to Raikkonen's 134. Ferrari's Fernando Alonso has 133 after finishing fifth.

Hamilton, the 2008 Formula One world champion who won at the Hungaroring for McLaren last season, led from pole position to seal his fourth win at the circuit and 22nd of his career. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)