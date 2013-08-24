SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 24 Lewis Hamilton took his fourth pole position in a row for Mercedes on Saturday after a rain-hit qualifying session at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

The 2008 world champion, the last man across the line, will be joined on the front row by Red Bull's championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

Australian Mark Webber qualified third for Red Bull with Mercedes' Nico Rosberg fourth. Ferrari's title contender Fernando Alonso could qualify only ninth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)