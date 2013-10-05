YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 5 Formula One championship leader Sebastian Vettel will start Sunday's Korean Grand Prix on pole position for Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes alongside on the front row.

Vettel, 60 points clear of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso in the championship and chasing his fourth win in a row, chalked up his third successive pole with a fastest lap of one minute 37.202 seconds.

Alonso, who was sixth fastest, will start in fifth place thanks to a 10-place penalty imposed on Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber, who had qualified in third.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)