SUZUKA, Japan Oct 13 Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel won the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday but was made to wait for his fourth successive Formula One title after Ferrari's Fernando Alonso finished fourth.

The 26-year-old German's fourth win at Suzuka in the last five years left him with a lead of 90 points over Alonso with four races, and a maximum 100 points to be won, remaining. The next up is India on Oct. 27.

Vettel's Australian team mate Mark Webber, who had started on pole position, finished 7.1 seconds behind in a Red Bull one-two with Frenchman Romain Grosjean taking third place on a sunny afternoon at the Honda-owned track.

Sauber's Mexican Esteban Gutierrez became the first rookie driver to score a point this season with seventh place for Sauber. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)