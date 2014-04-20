SHANGHAI, April 20 Lewis Hamilton completed a hat-trick of wins by leading a Mercedes one-two in the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

German team mate Nico Rosberg followed the Briton home for the third race in a row to retain the overall lead in the championship, four points ahead of Hamilton.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, last year's winner in Shanghai, finished third.

Victory from pole position was the 25th of Hamilton's career, pulling him level with Niki Lauda and the late Jim Clark in the all-time list of winners, and the first time the 2008 champion had won three races in a row. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)