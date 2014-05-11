INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
BARCELONA May 11 Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to chalk up his fourth victory in a row and wrest the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.
In what was also the fourth successive Mercedes one-two, and fifth win in five races for the dominant German constructor, Hamilton took the chequered flag a mere 0.6 of a second ahead of his rival.
The Briton now has 100 points to Rosberg's 97 after his 26th career victory and leads the standings for the first time since 2012.
Australian Daniel Ricciardo was third for champions Red Bull in the first podium finish of his Formula One career after being stripped of second for a fuel irregularity in his home season-opener in Melbourne in March. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.