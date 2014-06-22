SPIELBERG, Austria, June 22 Germany's Nico Rosberg won the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to stretch his championship lead over team mate Lewis Hamilton to 29 points.

Williams drivers Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa, who had started on the front row, finished third and fourth respectively.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel retired from the race. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)