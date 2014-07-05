SILVERSTONE, England, July 5 Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg put Mercedes on pole position for the British Grand Prix in changeable qualifying conditions on Saturday.

The German's team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton had looked like seizing pole but dropped to sixth after aborting his final lap just as the conditions improved enough to allow Rosberg to go faster.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel qualified alongside Rosberg on an all-German front row. The damp conditions threw out a string of surprises, with some of the leading contenders caught out.

Ferrari and Williams both misjudged the conditions and failed to get any of their drivers through the first phase.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen qualified 19th and 20th respectively. Brazilian Felipe Massa, who was on pole at the previous race in Austria, was 18th with Williams team mate Valtteri Bottas 17th. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Josh Reich)