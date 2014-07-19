HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 19 Formula One leader Nico Rosberg put Mercedes on pole position for his home German Grand Prix on Saturday while team mate and title rival Lewis Hamilton crashed early in the session.

Hamilton, the Briton who is four points behind Rosberg in the standings after nine of 19 races, qualified 16th but should start 15th after a penalty is applied to Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas joined Rosberg on the front row for Mercedes-powered Williams, with Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa qualifying third on a searingly hot afternoon at Hockenheim.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel, a home winner last year when the race was held at the Nuerburgring, qualified only sixth and behind Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo in fifth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)