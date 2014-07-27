BUDAPEST, July 27 Australian Daniel Ricciardo won the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso was second with Britain's Lewis Hamilton, who started last and from the pitlane, third for Mercedes.

Championship leader Nico Rosberg, who started on pole position for Mercedes, was fourth in an astonishing race with two safety car periods and the top four separated by just 6.3 seconds at the chequered flag.

Hamilton cut Rosberg's lead to 11 points after 11 races. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)