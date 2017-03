SUZUKA, Japan Oct 4 Germany's Nico Rosberg put Mercedes on pole position for Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix with championship-leading team mate Lewis Hamilton joining him on the front row.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas qualified third for Williams with Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa fourth.

Hamilton, who leads Rosberg by three points with five races remaining, is chasing a hat-trick of wins and had been on pole in the previous two races.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso starts fifth. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)