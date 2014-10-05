SUZUKA, Japan Oct 5 Britain's Lewis Hamilton won a wet Japanese Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his championship lead over Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg.

In a race that needed two starts behind the safety car, and was stopped before the full distance due to heavy rain, Rosberg finished second.

Germany's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel was third for Red Bull.

The win was Hamilton's eighth of the season and he leads Rosberg by 10 points with four races remaining but double points in the final round in Abu Dhabi. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)