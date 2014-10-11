INTERVIEW-Motor racing-F1's 'other Brit' senses a chance to shine
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
SOCHI, Russia Oct 11 Championship leader Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the inaugural Russian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg having to settle for second.
Finland's Valtteri Bottas qualified third for Williams with McLaren's Jenson Button completing the second row of the starting grid.
Russian Daniil Kvyat will line up in fifth place for the Toro Rosso team.
Hamilton leads Rosberg by 10 points with four races, and double points in the Abu Dhabi finale, remaining. The Briton is chasing his fourth win in a row on Sunday and ninth of the season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, March 17 Jolyon Palmer, by his own admission, did not make much of a mark on Formula One last season.
LONDON, March 17 While Formula One's new American owners seek to add races and razzmatazz in the United States, the boss of the sport's only U.S.-owned team is more focused on what the rest of the world can do for him.
LONDON, March 17 Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.