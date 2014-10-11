SOCHI, Russia Oct 11 Championship leader Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the inaugural Russian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg having to settle for second.

Finland's Valtteri Bottas qualified third for Williams with McLaren's Jenson Button completing the second row of the starting grid.

Russian Daniil Kvyat will line up in fifth place for the Toro Rosso team.

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 10 points with four races, and double points in the Abu Dhabi finale, remaining. The Briton is chasing his fourth win in a row on Sunday and ninth of the season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)