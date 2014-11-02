AUSTIN, Texas Nov 2 Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton chalked up his 10th victory of the season on Sunday in a U.S. Grand Prix that saw his Mercedes team equal the record for one-two finishes.

The Briton stretched his lead over team mate Nico Rosberg to 24 points with two races and 75 points remaining.

Australian Daniel Riccardo finished third for Red Bull.

The Mercedes drivers finished 4.3 seconds apart to equal McLaren's 1988 record, set by Alain Prost and the late Ayrton Senna, of 10 one-two finishes in a season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)