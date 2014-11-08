SAO PAULO Nov 8 Germany's Nico Rosberg chalked up his 10th pole position of the season on Saturday after beating team mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes sweep of the front row in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying.

The German seized the top spot with a lap just 0.033 of a second quicker than the world championship leader, who will be chasing his 10th win of the season in Sunday's race at Interlagos.

Hamilton leads Rosberg by 24 points with two races, and 75 points, remaining.

Brazilian Felipe Massa qualified in third place with Williams team mate Valtteri Bottas fourth. McLaren's Jenson Button will line up fifth, the first five places all filled by Mercedes-powered cars. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gene Cherry)