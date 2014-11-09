SAO PAULO Nov 9 Germany's Nico Rosberg won the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday to cut team mate Lewis Hamilton's championship lead to 17 points with one race remaining.

Hamilton was second, 1.4 seconds behind, with Mercedes setting a Formula One record of 11 one-two finishes in a single season.

The team also equalled the record held by Ferrari and McLaren of 15 wins in a single season, with Rosberg now on five to his British rival's 10.

Brazilian Felipe Massa returned to the podium in front of his home crowd with third place for Williams, 41 seconds behind the winner.

The final race in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 23 will offer double points for the first time -- 50 for the winner -- but Hamilton now needs only a second-place finish to wrap up his second title. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)