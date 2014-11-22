ABU DHABI Nov 22 Germany's Nico Rosberg took pole position for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday with championship leading Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton qualifying alongside on the front row.

Williams drivers Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa will line up behind them on the secoond row.

Hamilton, hoping to become Britain's first multiple champion since Jackie Stewart in 1971, leads Rosberg by 17 points but with double points on offer meaning Sunday's winner takes an unprecedented 50. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)