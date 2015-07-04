SILVERSTONE, England, July 4 Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for his home British Grand Prix on Saturday in a Mercedes one-two with team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg.

The pole was Hamilton's eighth in nine races this season and the 46th of his career for the championship leader, who won at Silverstone last year and has a 10 point advantage over the German.

Brazilian Felipe Massa qualified third for Williams, ahead of Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas, with the Ferraris of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel together on the third row.

Honda-powered McLaren's miserable season continued with Spain's Fernando Alonso qualifying 17th and Jenson Button 18th in his home grand prix.