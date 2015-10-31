MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Nico Rosberg put Mercedes on pole position for the first Mexican Grand Prix in 23 years with triple world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton qualifying on Saturday alongside him on the front row.

The pole was Rosberg's fourth in succession and meant that Hamilton, who secured his third championship in Texas last weekend, has not started from the top slot for the last five races.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who is fighting fellow German Rosberg for second place overall with three races to go, qualified third fastest in front of a passionate crowd who reserved their biggest cheers for Mexican Sergio Perez.

Perez will start the first Mexican Grand Prix since 1992 in ninth place for Force India with every chance of scoring points on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)