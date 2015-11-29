ABU DHABI Nov 29 Nico Rosberg ended the Formula One season on a winning high in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with team mate and triple world champion Lewis Hamilton following him home in a record 12th one-two finish for dominant Mercedes.

The German's third win in a row, from a sixth successive pole position, dashed Hamilton's hopes of a 44th career victory in car 44 on the 44th anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates.

The Briton, who clinched the title in Texas last month with three races to spare, finished 8.2 seconds behind Rosberg after an attempt at a different strategy failed to produce the desired result.

Hamilton had asked over the team radio with 15 laps to go whether he could go to the end having made only one pitstop to Rosberg's two but was left in no doubt that such a move would not work.

He then pitted on the next lap.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen took third place ahead of team mate Sebastian Vettel, who started 15th, for only the Finn's third podium appearance of the season.

The win was the 16th in 19 races for Mercedes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)