SAO PAULO Nov 25 Nissan's premium car brand Infiniti will become title sponsor of Formula One world champions Red Bull next season under a new four-year deal, both parties announced on Sunday.

The team, winners of the constructors' title for the past three years, have had a partnership with Infiniti since March 2011.

"As part of the expanded partnership, Infiniti's involvement with the team will evolve from being purely commercial to a relationship that is more technologically focused," said Red Bull in a statement at the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix.

The team's Renault engines will not be renamed, however. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alison Wildey)