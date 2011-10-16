By Alan Baldwin
| YEONGAM, South Korea
YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 16 Nissan's luxury
Infiniti car brand will expand its partnership with Formula One
champions Red Bull next year, both sides announced at the Korean
Grand Prix on Sunday.
The deal will feature more prominent branding on the
Renault-powered cars as well as new areas of technical and
product collaboration.
Nissan executive vice-president Andy Palmer told reporters
that brand awareness in the first year of the association with
Red Bull, who won both titles last season and have again taken
the drivers' crown with Sebastian Vettel, had been "tremendously
successful".
Germany's Vettel has won nine of the 15 races up to South
Korea while Red Bull had, until Saturday, racked up 16 pole
positions in a row dating back to last year.
"We use a system of measuring seconds of TV time...and by
that measure we are the most visible car manufacturer on the
grid," said Palmer, who recognised that 24-year-old Vettel was
about 11 years younger than the target customer.
"It looks like Infiniti will have a record year for sales so
there is obviously some correlation between one and the other."
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the relationship
with Infiniti -- under the Renault-Nissan alliance -- would make
available more technology and know-how for future developments,
particularly from 2014 when the engines change.
"It opens avenues of technology that previously as an
independent team wouldn't have been available to us and that
obviously would to the likes of Ferrari or Mercedes or even
McLaren," he said.
Horner did not rule out the engine one day being 're-badged'
from Renault to Infiniti.
"Obviously in 2014, nothing is decided yet in terms of
whether it will be a Renault or even an Infiniti engine," he
said. "But it is clear it will be a Renault-Nissan alliance
engine.
"It is something that obviously is under consideration."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer;
