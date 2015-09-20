* Man walks onto circuit during race

* Vettel describes intruder as "crazy"

* Police say 27-year-old man arrested (Adds video details)

By Julian Linden

SINGAPORE, Sept 20 A lone intruder set pulses racing at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday when he ambled across the floodlit track midway through the Formula One race and strolled by the metal fences as cars sped past.

Ferrari winner Sebastian Vettel got the fright of his life when he spotted the man as he came around a corner.

The German shouted over the team radio that there was a man on track as race stewards instantly unfurled their yellow flags, ordering the drivers to slow down.

The safety car was deployed while the man slipped back through another hole in the fence without crossing the track again.

Formula One officials later released a statement saying Singapore police had arrested a 27-year-old man.

"I had to look again as I wasn't sure if I had a problem with my eyesight and that I actually saw somebody crossing the track," Vettel told reporters.

"The team said on the radio that someone was on the track, I think I saw him take a picture so I hope it was a good one at least... in focus.

"It was pretty crazy though, we approach that corner at around 280-290 clicks (km per hour) so I wouldn't be crossing the track if I was him but it was good to see the safety car come out straight away."

Vettel suggested that maybe the grandstands needed to be made more secure for next year.

"It was pretty odd, not what you expect to see when you come around to the next corner."

Security camera footage showed the man crossing the track after apparently speaking to another person leaning through a gap in the fence.

Australia's Daniel Ricciardo, who finished second for Red Bull, said the introduction of the safety car might have cost him a chance of winning.

"Thanks to the guy on the track... appreciate it!" Vettel joked.

Similar invasions, while uncommon, have happened in the past, raising concerns about security at Formula One races.

An Irish former priest ran onto the track during the 2003 British Grand Prix while a disgruntled Mercedes Benz employee invaded the Hockenheim track during the 2001 German Grand Prix.

Earlier this year, a spectator ran across the track in front of cars travelling at 260kph during practice for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Apprehended by security and handed over to police, he explained he had wanted to drive one of the cars. (Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Martyn Herman and Pritha Sarkar)