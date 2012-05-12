By Keith Weir
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA May 12 Renewed turbulence in global
markets could put the brake on plans to float the Formula One
motor racing business in Singapore next month, a source close to
the deal told Reuters on Saturday.
Formula One will be looking carefully at how markets react
to the much larger planned listing of social media company
Facebook as it weighs whether to proceed, the source said.
Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has owned
63.4 percent of the Formula One business since 2006 and wants to
cut its stake to under 50 percent.
Investment banks UBS, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley have been hired to work on a flotation
that could value the global motor racing tour at some $10
billion.
"If the next two weeks are as bad as the last three, it will
be unlikely it will go ahead this summer," said the source,
speaking in a hospitality area at the track in Barcelona on the
eve of the Spanish Grand Prix.
"If markets are on a negative trend every day, it's hard to
sell an IPO," he added.
Renewed political uncertainty in the euro zone and a big
trading loss suffered by JPMorgan Chase have unsettled
stock markets in recent days.
The MSCI's index of global share market performance has
given up much of the gains made earlier in the year. Falls of
over two percent in the past week have pushed it back down to
levels seen in January.
LOOKING AT FACEBOOK
The new issues market will be dominated in the coming days
by Facebook, which aims to raise about $10.6 billion in Silicon
Valley's largest IPO.
The source said it would not help Formula One's plans if the
Facebook listing flopped but a successful market debut would
provide a fillip.
English soccer club Manchester United put plans to float in
Singapore on hold last September because of market jitters.
A Formula One flotation could also include a 15 percent
stake in the business held by U.S. investment bank Lehman
Brothers when it collapsed in 2008.
Formula One has prepared accounts up until the end of
December, meaning that failure to get the deal away in June
would cause a delay while an updated set of half year figures
were produced. The IPO market also tends to go dormant over the
northern hemisphere summer.
Formula One's complex internal politics could throw up
another hurdle.
The German Mercedes team said this week it needed to reach
an agreement on its long-term future in the sport before any
flotation could proceed.
Mercedes, majority owned by Daimler, is the only
major team yet to sign up to a new version of the secret
"Concorde Agreement" that governs the commercial side of the
sport.
Formula One commercial chief Bernie Ecclestone was not
immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)