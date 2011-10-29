NOIDA, India Oct 29 Narain Karthikeyan, the
only Indian in Sunday's inaugural Indian Formula One Grand Prix,
was handed a five-place penalty on the starting grid on Saturday
for impeding Michael Schumacher in qualifying.
The good news for the Chennai-born driver was that he
qualified 22nd and will still start 23rd -- but on the clean
side of the grid -- for struggling HRT after others also picked
up penalties.
Schumacher, the sport's most successful driver with seven
championships and 91 wins, starts 11th for Mercedes.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Sonia Oxley; For Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)