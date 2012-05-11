By Alan Baldwin
| BARCELONA
BARCELONA May 11 Narain Karthikeyan let off
steam on Friday after a car failure meant he was unable to
complete any timed laps in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Indian driver already had to sit out first practice as
Spanish reserve Dani Clos was given a runout in the HRT, which
suffered an electrical problem towards the end of the morning.
When it came to his turn in the afternoon, Karthikeyan had
to wait in the garage until the final half hour when he got out
on to the track only for the car to fail again.
That leaves him just Saturday's final one hour session to
get some proper laps under his belt before qualifying.
The failure was all the more galling because HRT had skipped
last week's in-season test at Mugello in Italy so they could
settle into their new Madrid headquarters and prepare their cars
for their home race.
"It wasn't a good day for whatever reason and for no fault
of my own. It's just a shame," Karthikeyan told Reuters at the
Circuit de Catalunya.
"If I say I am not frustrated, it's a lie. Of course you are
frustrated as a driver.
"At this end of the grid you need to be close to or beat
your team mate. You are gauged against that and it just becomes
so much harder for tomorrow. It's not impossible but it's very
hard.
"One of the reasons (HRT did not test) was to put the car
together nicely and that's why we didn't go (to Mugello) and the
other reason was the upgrades. But they have come only today,"
added the Indian.
Karthikeyan said the engine and the updates were not the
cause of the problems, which were linked to the wiring loom.
That would not be a quick fix but he was confident qualifying
would be okay.
HRT, who have yet to score a point in their third season,
failed to qualify for the season-opening race in Australia in
March after taking an untested car to Melbourne.
Asked whether his supporters in India were right to feel
angry about the team's inability to provide a competitive car
for him, Karthikeyan winced.
"From Australia it's been one (thing) after another and the
positives get covered a little bit and the negatives seem to be
always for us in India magnified a little bit too much for what
it's worth," he said.
