Sept 7 Infectious K-Pop smash "Gangnam Style" thrust South Korean entertainment culture into the international spotlight and organisers of the country's Formula One grand prix hope to harness that success for their race in October.

Singer Psy's music video has had almost 115 million views on YouTube since mid-July and his horse-riding dance has been parodied and copied by fans around the world, including at Major League Baseball games in the United States.

Organisers of the Korean Grand Prix have named Psy as a promotional ambassador for the race in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province and the chubby singer said he hoped to raise the sport's profile.

"I will do my best as a promotional ambassador to make sure the... race is a success," said Psy, who will also stage a concert for spectators at the race. (Writing by Peter Rutherford in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)