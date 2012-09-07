Motor racing-Rosberg warns Bottas about Hamilton rivalry
MONACO, Feb 13 Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has warned his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas not to expect an "easy ride" from team mate Lewis Hamilton.
Sept 7 Infectious K-Pop smash "Gangnam Style" thrust South Korean entertainment culture into the international spotlight and organisers of the country's Formula One grand prix hope to harness that success for their race in October.
Singer Psy's music video has had almost 115 million views on YouTube since mid-July and his horse-riding dance has been parodied and copied by fans around the world, including at Major League Baseball games in the United States.
Organisers of the Korean Grand Prix have named Psy as a promotional ambassador for the race in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province and the chubby singer said he hoped to raise the sport's profile.
"I will do my best as a promotional ambassador to make sure the... race is a success," said Psy, who will also stage a concert for spectators at the race. (Writing by Peter Rutherford in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 48 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 44 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 33 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 25 5. Craig Breen (Irel
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Sweden on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 73 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 53 3. Hyundai Motorsport 40 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 26