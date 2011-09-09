MONZA, Italy, Sept 9 Formula One driver Robert Kubica should be back on a racetrack next month for the first time since his rally accident in February, the Pole's manager Daniele Morelli told Reuters on Friday.

Kubica had final surgery on his injured right elbow last month and has now started full rehabilitation to regain strength.

"Robert will need to try a racing car rather than a simulator," Morelli said of the next step. "First to drive a car, a racing car on a normal track, and then we will see if it (the simulator) is needed.

"We think that in October Robert can start to drive a car, any car," he added, speaking in the Italian Grand Prix paddock.

Kubica, who lost a huge amount of blood in the near-fatal accident in Italy and has undergone a series of operations, has missed the entire Formula One season and is unlikely to race this year.

His Renault team has already said Brazilian reserve Bruno Senna will see out the season with Russian driver Vitaly Petrov.

Morelli said his main concern was for Kubica to be fit enough to drive.

"Finally we have the elbow that is not blocked any more and that is permitting the movement of the forearm and the wrist. And this is needed to get back the strength because the muscles are now very weak," he said.

"What we look for is sufficient functionality for driving. Robert is not a tennis player or a pianist. What he needs is sufficient strength.

"I don't really care whether Robert will drive in (the season-ending race in) Brazil or not. I care that for the Brazilian period that he will be able to drive."

"Of course we must also consider the fact that you need a seat to drive," he added.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman.)