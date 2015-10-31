UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 Confirmed driver lineups for the 2016 Formula One season after the new Haas team announced Mexican Esteban Gutierrez on Friday: - - - - MERCEDES Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Nico Rosberg (Germany) - FERRARI Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) - WILLIAMS Felipe Massa (Brazil) Valtteri Bottas (Finland) - RED BULL Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Daniil Kvyat (Russia) (Both under contract to Red Bull) - FORCE INDIA Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) Sergio Perez (Mexico) - LOTUS Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Jolyon Palmer (Britain) - TORO ROSSO Carlos Sainz (Spain) Max Verstappen (Netherlands) (Both under contract to Red Bull) - SAUBER Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Felipe Nasr (Brazil) - MCLAREN Fernando Alonso (Spain) Jenson Button (Britain) - MANOR MARUSSIA Drivers to be confirmed - HAAS F1 Romain Grosjean (France) Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February