By John O'Brien
| SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 24 A fire raged through
the Lotus hospitality unit at Sepang in the early hours of
Saturday but a few hours later it was the team's cars that were
blazing a trail in Malaysia.
As team staff served drinks to guests from a replacement
home at the very end of the paddock, 2007 world champion Kimi
Raikkonen was setting the fifth-fastest time in qualification
for Sunday's grand prix with team mate Romain Grosjean close
behind.
The Lotus has shown plenty of pace in the opening two rounds
of the Formula One season and the car matched pole sitter Lewis
Hamilton's McLaren for two rounds of qualifying before it was
edged out in the final 10-minute session.
Raikkonen will start the race in 10th after picking up a
five-place penalty for changing his gearbox but the fact that he
was quicker than world champion Sebastian Vettel (sixth in
qualifying) will give him cause for optimism.
"I feel okay. It's a bit of a shame that we only going to be
10th tomorrow but the car is working well," the Finn, who was
quickest in Q2, told reporters.
"A small mistake in a few corners cost us a few tenths but
we had the speed today to do the absolutely perfect lap to be at
the front but it didn't happen."
Raikkonen is known throughout Formula One as 'The Iceman'
but he admitted that the sweltering conditions in Malaysia were
an issue for the drivers.
"It's okay to drive but once you stop then you feel the
heat," he said. "Driving is not the problem, the car was working
well, no issues with that. We'll see what we can do tomorrow."
Grosjean, who qualified third in Melbourne but failed to
finish after tangling with Pastor Maldonado's Williams, is
hoping for better luck in Malaysia from his sixth-place position
on the starting grid.
"The team is doing a great job," said the Frenchman, who
qualified seventh but will move up a spot following Raikkonen's
demotion.
"It's nice to have both cars here and tomorrow is going to
be long so I hope to score my first points, we'll see.
"We don't know the conditions yet, it may rain at any time.
I think we are still getting more information about the car but
we are getting there."
Technical director Alan Permane remains confident the
drivers can back up Saturday's speed with a strong showing in
the race.
"We have a good handle on the tyres in these conditions,"
the Briton said.
"We have good set-ups which both drivers are happy with so,
weather permitting, we expect to have both cars in the points."
No-one was hurt in the fire, which officials said they
believed was caused by a faulty fridge.
