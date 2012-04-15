By Alan Baldwin
| SHANGHAI, April 15
France's Romain Grosjean
finally scored his first points in Formula One on Sunday in a
sweet and sour Chinese Grand Prix for Lotus.
After two retirements in a row, and only a handful of laps
under his belt due to a combination of errors and bad luck,
Grosjean made it all the way to the chequered flag in sixth
place.
While the happy the 25-year-old could celebrate at last, his
2007 world champion team mate Kimi Raikkonen saw fistfuls of
points slip from his grasp after going from second to 14th in
the closing nine laps.
"It is getting more frustrating for us as we are clearly
very close to achieving a very good result," said team principal
Eric Boullier.
"Twelve laps before the end of today's race we had one car
in P2 (second) and one car in P5 (fifth) with no more pit stops
to go. Unfortunately we were a little bit too aggressive with
our strategy."
Raikkonen, the former Ferrari driver making his comeback
this season after two years in rallying, could do nothing to
hold off the field behind as his tyres lost performance.
The Finn had taken a bold two-stop strategy, the same as
Mercedes' winner Nico Rosberg, but - in only his third race on
Pirelli tyres - may have been too rough on the unfamiliar rubber
to make it work.
"Eight laps before the end of the race, Kimi's tyres were
nearing the end of their life and, unfortunately, he got on the
marbles (tyre debris) when (Sebastian) Vettel passed," said Alan
Permane, the team's director of trackside operations.
"That was the end of his race effectively as he lost 10
places over the course of a lap."
The points enabled Lotus to stay sixth overall on 24 points
to Williams's 18.
