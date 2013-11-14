Nov 14 Finland's Heikki Kovalainen will replace compatriot Kimi Raikkonen at Lotus for the last two races of the season, the Formula One team said at the U.S. Grand Prix on Thursday.

Raikkonen, currently third in the championship, announced on Sunday he would be missing the races in Austin and Brazil because he needed back surgery.

"Jumping into a car so late in the year when you have not been competing in the races all season will be a challenge, but I know the team at Enstone well so I have no concerns about getting up to speed," said former Renault driver Kovalainen.