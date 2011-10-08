By Alan Baldwin
| SUZUKA, Japan
SUZUKA, Japan Oct 8 A bid by Formula One's Team
Lotus and Lotus-backed Renault to fast-track their change of
names for 2012 has been delayed after some stakeholders in the
sport expressed concern.
McLaren team boss Martin Whitmarsh, who is chairman of the
teams' association FOTA, told Reuters at the Japanese Grand Prix
on Saturday that a planned fax vote on the subject had been put
on hold.
"There was a decision to call a fax vote of the Formula One
commission and those votes were going in, the teams were
supporting the name change," he said.
"But I think some promoters and others were showing some
concern...it was decided yesterday that perhaps rather than try
and just push it through on a fax vote there should be a
discussion with everyone so they understood what was happening."
Team Lotus, owned by Asian aviation entrepreneur Tony
Fernandes, are expected to switch their name to Caterham for
next season after the purchase of the niche British sportscar
brand.
Renault, backed by Malaysia's Group Lotus and no longer
owned by the French carmaker, are keen to be known just as Lotus
and have reached an agreement with Team Lotus after a court
battle earlier in the year.
"Name changes aren't something that should be encouraged but
if you've got two Lotus names in Formula One it strikes me that
isn't desirable, it's not what people really need or want in the
sport," said Whitmarsh.
"I think we need to find a way where everyone is happy to
have one Lotus team."
Whitmarsh said a meeting of the Formula One commission was
likely before the next session of the governing FIA's world
motor sport council in December.
Renault team boss Eric Boullier, who is Whitmarsh's deputy
in FOTA, said he did not think there was any big objection to
the changes.
"It's just two team name changes at the same time and some
people want to make sure it's done with the right process and
the right purpose. That's it, nothing else," he said.
Some Formula One insiders are however known to be concerned
that too frequent name changes devalue the sport, while there
are also issues to be ironed out concerning the rights to
revenues accrued over the years.
If Team Lotus gets the go ahead, it will be their third name
in as many years after entering the sport in 2010 as Lotus
Racing.
Renault were previously Benetton and before that Toleman.
