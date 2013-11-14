LONDON Nov 14 Danish driver Kevin Magnussen will replace Mexican Sergio Perez at McLaren next season, the Formula One team said in a statement on Thursday.

"We're delighted that Kevin will be joining Jenson (Button) as a McLaren Formula One race driver for 2014," said team principal Martin Whitmarsh.

The 21-year-old, son of former McLaren and Stewart racer Jan Magnussen, will be the first rookie to make his F1 debut with McLaren since Britain' Lewis Hamilton in 2007. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)