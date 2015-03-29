SEPANG, Malaysia, March 29 The Malaysian Grand Prix will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2018 after organisers signed a three-year contract extension on Sunday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's office said in a statement the extension was announced after Germany's Sebastian Vettel won this year's race at the Sepang circuit for Ferrari.

Organisers said state oil giant Petronas would also continue as title sponsor of the race, which has been on the calendar since 1999, for the next three years. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; editing by Peter Rutherford)