MONACO May 26 Pastor Maldonado's chances of winning two Formula One races in a row suffered a huge setback when he was handed a 10 place grid penalty for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Race stewards, including Williams' 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell, ruled the Venezuelan had caused an avoidable collision in final practice when his Williams chopped in front of the Sauber of Mexican Sergio Perez.

Maldonado crashed a lap later, ripping the rear right wheel off his car.

The Venezuelan won the previous Spanish Grand Prix for his first victory in Formula One and his team's first in nearly eight years. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)