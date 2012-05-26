Motor racing-Elliott claims second consecutive Daytona pole
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 19 (The Sports Exchange) - Chase Elliott edged teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Sunday to claim the pole for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500 for the second straight year.
MONACO May 26 Pastor Maldonado's chances of winning two Formula One races in a row suffered a huge setback when he was handed a 10 place grid penalty for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
Race stewards, including Williams' 1992 world champion Nigel Mansell, ruled the Venezuelan had caused an avoidable collision in final practice when his Williams chopped in front of the Sauber of Mexican Sergio Perez.
Maldonado crashed a lap later, ripping the rear right wheel off his car.
The Venezuelan won the previous Spanish Grand Prix for his first victory in Formula One and his team's first in nearly eight years. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 18 Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi became the first driver to win three Formula E rounds in a row on Saturday with Argentine fans also witnessing another milestone with a 'race' between two driverless cars on the streets of Buenos Aires.
LONDON, Feb 17 Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.