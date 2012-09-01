By Alan Baldwin
| SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 1
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 1 Venezuelan
Pastor Maldonado dropped from third to sixth place on the
Belgian Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday after Formula One
stewards ruled he had impeded Force India's Nico Hulkenberg in
qualifying.
Stewards said the Williams driver had been warned by his
team not to hold up Hulkenberg but clearly did so in the first
phase of the session. Despite the incident, the German made the
cut comfortably.
"As car 12 (Hulkenberg) continued into Q2 (the second phase)
a more severe penalty was not considered appropriate," the
stewards said.
The penalty moved Kimi Raikkonen, for Lotus, into third
place for Sunday's race with Sauber's Mexican Sergio Perez
fourth and Ferrari's championship leader Fernando Alonso gaining
a place in fifth.
Maldonado has now had five grid penalties this season and
was accused by Perez of "not respecting other drivers" after
being fined and reprimanded for causing a collision at
Silverstone in July.
A winner in Barcelona in May, he then collected three grid
penalties in two races - including a 10-place drop for colliding
with Perez in Monaco final practice and needing an unscheduled
gearbox change that cost five more places.
In Valencia he was given a time penalty for another
collision with McLaren's Lewis Hamilton that cost Williams a
precious point. He was also handed a five-place grid penalty in
Canada for a gearbox change.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tim Hart)