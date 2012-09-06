By Alan Baldwin
| MONZA, Italy, Sept 6
MONZA, Italy, Sept 6 Keeping out of the Formula
One race stewards' room will be a priority for Pastor Maldonado
at Monza this weekend even if the Williams driver was not
entirely clear on Thursday about how he intended to do that.
The Venezuelan has been called in to see the officials so
many times this season that he might as well have his own desk
and chair with them but the one-race ban imposed on Lotus driver
Romain Grosjean at the Italian Grand Prix has given him food for
thought.
Grosjean was suspended for causing a pile-up at the start in
Belgium last weekend, with his car flying over the front of
Fernando Alonso's Ferrari and putting the championship leader
out of the race.
The sanction also reflected the Frenchman's record of having
seven incidents in 12 races so far.
Maldonado has had 10 punishments imposed on him so far,
including three at Spa that left him with a 10-place grid
penalty for Monza, and the stewards' patience could soon be
running out.
"I have been penalised quite a lot at the moment, we need to
try to do something different, to be away from the stewards," he
told reporters in the Williams motorhome.
"I am doing my best and this is the solution, to be away
from them.
"Sometimes I have been involved in small incidents and I
have been to the stewards again so I will try and be away from
everything. But at the same time I will try to push and I will
try to do my best for the team and myself.
"I must evaluate the situations, it is difficult now to say
I will get this style or change that. I need to think more and
evaluate more the situation in the car," he added.
DROUGHT ENDED
Maldonado is the effective Williams leader on the track,
with Brazilian team mate Bruno Senna less experienced, and
rewarded them with a win in Barcelona in May that ended the
team's eight-year drought.
He has also cost the former champions a good many points
with needless penalties, including clashes in practice that have
then forced unscheduled gearbox changes and ensuing five-place
grid demotions.
Maldonado, who jumped the start at Spa and then retired
after a later collision, said he was going through a 'bad
moment' but would come through it and was fully supported by the
team.
He recognised he was sometimes too aggressive but laughed
off any 'bad boy' image.
"Sometimes yes, for sure. This is one of my characteristics
and everybody knows that," he said of the aggression. "Some
people like it and some not. For sure I need to use that when we
need to use it and not always.
"Not all the penalties are because of that...but now the
solution is in my hands and I need to do the best and try to be
away from the stewards. That's the best solution I see."
Monza is the fastest track on the calendar and Maldonado,
despite starting way down the field as a result of his
penalties, was confident he could make up ground in Sunday's
race.
"I think here it is possible, it's one of the tracks where
you can overtake," he said.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)