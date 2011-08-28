SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 28 Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado celebrated his first point in Formula One, after finishing 10th in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, and looked forward to many more with Williams.

"The first point is always special," he said after becoming his country's first driver to finish in the points since Johnny Cecotto in 1983.

"We were pushing so hard to score some points and I think we are improving.

"The car was so competitive today, we started from 21st place so I think we did a great race."

Maldonado had come close to scoring in Monaco in May when he was in sixth place in the closing stages before being shunted out by McLaren's Lewis Hamilton.

He clashed again with Hamilton in qualifying at Spa on Saturday, when he appeared to cut across the McLaren, and was demoted five places on the starting grid for causing a collision.

Maldonado said Hamilton had been to see him on Saturday evening and they had cleared the air.

"We were talking about what happened and I said it is all clear now and looking forward. I think he is a great, talented driver, very good friend of mine, and we need to respect each other.

"I was a bit surprised because only I was penalised yesterday. But anyway, that's racing. We need to look forward and be more concentrated on our objective," he told Reuters.

Former champions Williams have scored just five points in 12 races but the Venezuelan felt a corner had been turned and hoped for better form in the last seven grands prix.

"We are pushing so hard, I will be in the factory next week to do some tests in the simulator and try to improve. I hope to be in the points again.

"We are still fighting. Anything can happen in Formula One," he added.