SOCHI, Russia Oct 10 Marussia will race with only one car in Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix out of respect for injured French driver Jules Bianchi, the team said on Friday.

Bianchi remains in a critical but stable condition in a Japanese hospital after he crashed into a recovery tractor at Suzuka during last Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

"The Team have written to the stewards of the meeting to inform them that they have withdrawn their second car," Marussia said in a statement.

Along with Britain's Max Chilton, Marussia had entered American Alexander Rossi, their official reserve, for the inaugural race in Russia.

"The Team feels strongly that fielding a single car ... is the appropriate course of action under the difficult circumstances of the weekend," Marussia said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Peter Rutherford)